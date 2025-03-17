Tidy Our Town: Wombles being called upon to blitz hotspot which has left resident ‘at her wits end’

The Northants Litter Wombles, and anyone willing to help out, are being called upon to blitz a hotspot area in Northampton which has left one resident “at her wits end”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer Alison McClean has organised two litter picks in Blackthorn, which are scheduled for 10am on Wednesday (March 19) and midday on Saturday (March 22).

The volume of littering and fly tipping in the area has been described as an “absolute disgrace” – and Alison believes this runs deeper than simply a lack of pride in where you live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She emphasised the economic constraints that some residents face, such as an inability to afford having bulky items removed or the means of transport to get to a tip.

The upcoming Blackthorn litter picks are planned for 10am on Wednesday (March 19) and midday on Saturday (March 22).

The two upcoming litter picks came about after a dedicated volunteer from Blackthorn contacted Alison “in tears and at her wits end”.

The Blackthorn resident had reported around 14 fly tips in one day and struggled with litter picking on her own due to her poor health.

“It is a problem area and we need to help each other,” said Alison. “We can get quite a lot achieved in an hour-and-a-half and show our solidarity to this resident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison believes a key part of being a Northants Litter Womble is the willingness to support others in different areas of the county and being part of a team effort.

Not only is it about publicising the problem and raising awareness by starting important conversations, but doing something about it. “We are a proactive group,” said Alison.

Talking about the economic constraints that some residents may face, Alison continued: “It’s difficult. Not everybody has a vehicle to go to the tip and dispose of items correctly.

“Littering and fly tipping attracts people to add to it. When it disappears, people don’t think about the costs and processes behind it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison says that not only is there an issue with education when it comes to properly disposing of items, but the challenges faced by those with low income who do not have the capacity to do so.

Alison is in support of a community skip scheme and believes it would “lessen the propensity for people dumping on street corners”.

“They might think about purchasing new items at a certain time or leaving bulky items in their garden if they know when a skip is coming,” said Alison. “We need to come up with solutions, and be proactive over reactive.”

Though the Northants Litter Wombles have done community events in Blackthorn before, as well as collaborating with Growing Together, Alison noted that few residents join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can start to help themselves and encourage neighbours to join,” said Alison. “The resident I spoke to says littering and fly tipping comes back twofold the next day or week after it has been cleared. Wildlife lives there and plants are growing through it. It adds to the deprivation.”

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To join the Northants Litter Wombles in their important work, visit the Facebook group here.