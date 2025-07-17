Tidy Our Town: ‘Using recycling bags over boxes has already reduced litter levels in our hotspot area’

West Northamptonshire is in the midst of a time of change, and I will continue to hold my breath as to what can be done to minimise littering and fly tipping and support the work of volunteers.

It was more than two months ago when Reform took over the running of West Northamptonshire Council, and our most recent Tidy Our Town story saw a Northants Litter Womble share his first impressions of the new administration.

I sensed an air of optimism from volunteer Mark Watson, who was taken aback that cabinet member Councillor Nigel Stansfield not only reached out to the Northants Litter Wombles first – but has already spent three hours engaging with them on what needs to be done moving forward.

The Northants Litter Wombles are an integral part of our entire county, and I do not believe the work they do has been appreciated in the world of local politics until now.

More than a month ago, numerous rolls of clear rubbish bags were posted through our letter box. They were accompanied by a note advising residents to start putting our recycling in these bags rather than our existing open-top recycling bins.

Despite that, it appears to be a promising start to a collaborative approach to tackling these issues between WNC and the Northants Litter Wombles, and we can only hope this strengthens as time goes on.

I currently live on the outskirts of one of Northampton’s littering and fly tipping hotspots, and our community knew something had to change.

As bin day rolled around, all of our neighbours had followed the instructions and – I must admit – it did look neater and tidier but I wondered how much of a difference it would really make.

My dad is a dedicated litter picker and goes out clearing the nearby roads at least once a week. He began picking just our street and this has slowly widened to make a bigger difference to our area. He enjoys it as a pastime and is proud when our road looks clean and tidy.

A couple of weeks after these recycling bags were issued, he told me that using them instead of the open-top boxes has already reduced the levels of litter in the area he picks.

I was taken aback at how quickly this improvement had happened, but he confirmed that there had been a steady decrease in how full his litter bags were after he went out wombling.

Though I am unsure of why this change has come around at this time, or why our area was delivered these recycling bags, it is a welcome addition – and every little helps when it comes to reducing litter across West Northamptonshire.

If these bags are being rolled out across all areas with the outdated and ineffective open-top recycling boxes, I am confident we will see a steady reduction in litter blowing around.

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To get involved and find out more, you can join the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page here.