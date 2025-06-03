Tidy Our Town: ‘The services are there but they are not appropriate to the needs across Northampton’

Two charity representatives have spoken out about the levels of littering and fly tipping in their area, and what they would like to see across Northampton as the town enters a period of change.

In the latest instalment of the Tidy Our Town campaign, CEO Louise Danielczuk and trustee Carolyn Long from Growing Together Northampton spoke to the Chronicle & Echo.

Carolyn first spoke to this newspaper back in February, when she expressed her disappointment at the “degrading and disgusting” fly tipping in the Lings and Thorplands area.

Having lived in South Priors Court for the past 11 years, Carolyn shared that residents were “totally fed up” and the estate sometimes “resembles a war zone” when it is full of fly tips.

Three months on, Carolyn was pleased to report there have been improvements in the levels of littering and fly tipping – but puts that down to the volunteer work of the dedicated Northants Litter Wombles.

The fly tipping of bulky items remains an issue, namely sofas and fridges, and these tend to be close to water spots and safety railings near roads – which Carolyn drew attention to last time.

With a CCTV camera warning sign now in position on Birds Hill Road, Carolyn believes this has been an effective deterrent.

“We want to get people engaged and involved,” said Louise. “We will have litter pickers available at Growing Together so people can do litter picks at any point.”

The pair voiced that members of the community have become “complacent” and when they see something dumped already, they add to it in the hope that their items will also be collected.

They also fear that it is not just local people engaging with fly tipping, but outsiders who drive into Lings and Thorplands to dispose of their items.

Carolyn and Louise were asked what they believe are the fundamental issues and reasons as to why littering and fly tipping persistently happens.

“There’s easy access off the A45 here,” said Louise. “It’s easy to get here and get out quickly, even if they are caught doing it.”

Carolyn continued: “It is also the opening times of the local recycling centres. The services are there but they are not appropriate to the needs across Northampton.”

In a bid to encourage people to dispose of items they no longer want in alternative ways, Growing Together Northampton trialled a table top sale during the May half term.

“We would also love to see one day a month when people can have their big items removed from one place,” said Louise, who emphasised that some people do not have access to cars or cannot afford to have large items removed by the local authority.

With the town in a period of change as the new Reform West Northamptonshire Council settles in, Louise and Carolyn were asked what they would like to see moving forward.

“Listen to the local community,” said Louise. “We want to see our area championed for what it is. It is a beautiful place that needs help to realise and showcase that.”

Carolyn concluded: “We want local councillors to come along, listen, take it forward and make changes. There is a difference between hearing and listening.”

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To get involved and find out more, you can join the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page here.