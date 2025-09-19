Tidy Our Town: Resident of half a decade ‘fed up’ of recurring ‘disgusting’ fly tips in hotspot area

A resident, who has lived in a hotspot area of Northampton for more than half a decade, says he is “fed up” of recurring fly tips and described them as “disgusting” and “a complete joke”.

Derek Speck has lived in Alliston Gardens for around five-and-a-half years and says he wakes up to new fly tips every morning in his area of Semilong.

The fly tips mainly consist of beds, bedding and furniture, and Derek was asked how it makes him feel when he sees litter and bulky items dumped outside his home.

“It’s disgusting and I’m fed up of it all the time,” said Derek, who shared his belief that people cannot be bothered to dispose of items at the tip or pay to have them removed by the local authority.

He is convinced that it is a mixture of residents and people travelling from further afield to fly tip the Semilong area.

“It’s making it a bad area, it’s bad enough as it is anyway,” he said. “They’re making it even worse. It doesn’t matter where you walk, even down to St Andrew’s Road, it is all over the place.”

Having contacted West Northamptonshire Council around two weeks ago, Derek is disappointed that the fly tip is yet to be cleared and it has been added to.

Within that time, Derek says a CCTV camera has been installed in Alliston Gardens and he assumes this is the work of WNC. He is pleased to see this addition, even if the fly tip is yet to be removed.

The resident spoke to Northampton North MP Lucy Rigby around this time last year when she held a meeting at the nearby community centre.

Derek recalls that Lucy said WNC were looking to put up cameras in the area, as it is also prone to graffiti, but nothing came of it over the past 12 months as far as he is aware.

Having contacted Lucy’s office in relation to this fly tip, a member of her team issued a response that they had notified WNC and would get back in touch with Derek when they had heard back.

