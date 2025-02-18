Tidy Our Town: Long-standing resident of four decades ‘ashamed’ of rubbish in ‘every nook and cranny’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-standing resident, who has lived on her street for more than four decades, is “ashamed” that there is “rubbish in every nook and cranny” – and this has stopped her inviting loved ones to her home.

Helene Kluger-Langer, who has lived in Vernon Walk for more than 40 years, reached out to the Chronicle & Echo about the “intolerable and unacceptable” state of her area.

She admits she is ashamed of where she lives, and the issue of littering and fly tipping has seen a number of her neighbours move away over the years.

Helene was the secretary of the residents’ association around 20 years ago and she believes the issue has worsened and worsened since then.

The resident says it was particularly bad over the Christmas period last year, with bottles, tins, mattresses, duvets and clothing among the items that cluttered the streets.

“We have bicycle stands on the nearby Wellingborough Road, and they’ve been there for around five years,” said Helene. “Someone recently removed one and dumped it opposite where I live with a suitcase.”

Helene says that no sooner does it get cleared – whether that is by the local authority or the Northants Litter Wombles – the littering and fly tipping stacks up once again.

The resident has loved ones in Vienna and they were staying in London during a trip to the UK last year, in which time they wanted to visit Helene in Northampton.

“I asked them not to come to the area as it’s so disgusting,” she said. “They probably wonder where I’m living and it makes me feel very bad. It’s an unpleasant place to live.”

Helene believes it is the location of her home, close to Wellingborough Road, which results in the severity and continuity of the issue. Having been on a walk just the other day, Helene noticed that streets further away from the main road were “much cleaner”.

“Do people realise what impact it has on us?,” Helene questioned. “Do they mind? These people don’t live nearby and it doesn’t matter to them. They wouldn’t do it on their own doorstep.”

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To get involved and find out more, you can join the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page here.