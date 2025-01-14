Tidy Our Town: Here’s how incentivising recycling for money in return could be a ‘gamechanger’ for Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is how incentivising recycling in return for monetary gain could be a “gamechanger” for Northampton in 2025 and beyond, as the town is set to be ahead of the curve.

The Northants Litter Wombles are working hard to see the installation of Northampton’s first ‘Deposit Return Scheme’ machine, in collaboration with installer Trovr.

The chosen site will remain under wraps until everything is finalised, but Womble committee member Mark Watson has explained what this all means ahead of the machine arriving in the town.

“A Deposit Return Scheme is where plastic bottles and cans, and sometimes glass, can be taken to a machine and you are given rewards or monetary values in return,” said Mark.

The Northants Litter Wombles are working hard to see the installation of Northampton’s first ‘Deposit Return Scheme’ machine, in collaboration with installer Trovr. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“It can be around 20p per can or bottle and Deposit Return Schemes are running all over the world. If you find a bottle or can on the floor, you can take it back for a financial reward.

“It works successfully in other parts of the world, like Europe and Australia, and everywhere it is used there has been a huge decline in litter.”

Mark explained that bottles and cans are a “real issue” for litter pickers across the entire county, and he believes it is because people do not see them as having value – but that is set to change.

“The UK has been very slow in implementing a Deposit Return Scheme,” said Mark. “It was meant to come into effect in October 2025 and was put back by the previous government to October 2027.”

Bottles and cans are a “real issue” for litter pickers across our county as people do not see them as having value – but that is set to change.

The Northants Litter Wombles hope the scheme will not be pushed back any further, particularly as up to 60 percent of the volume of litter is made up by plastic bottles or cans.

This would also see a decrease in what is deposited in overflowing rubbish bins across the town, which will hopefully relieve pressure on the local authority’s waste collection services.

Mark continued: “It’s a win on so many fronts and we wanted to try and accelerate this process, while increasing public awareness.

“We have been working with Trovr, a company that provides the machines and software, for a few months on a site in Northampton. We are working hard on this pilot machine and hope it will be a gamechanger.”

This project is on behalf of all Northants Litter Wombles groups across the county, who hope that this initial machine will start important discussions ahead of the national rollout in October 2027.

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To get involved and find out more, you can join the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page here.