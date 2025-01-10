Tidy Our Town: Admirable volunteers cleared almost 150 bags of litter from ‘health hazard’ abandoned campsites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of admirable volunteers cleared almost 150 bags of litter from two abandoned campsites in Northampton at the end of 2024, which have been described as “health hazards”.

The recent group picks were organised by Roman Turek, who has been an avid picker for more than three years after he decided to combine his passion for the environment with his love for going on walks.

He does not drive and had always enjoyed this form of exercise, even prior to the pandemic. However, it was during the uncertain period when he acted on the disappointment caused by seeing so much litter.

It was in July 2021 when Roman joined the Northants Litter Wombles, and he has collected hundreds of bags of litter by himself in the Delapre Park and Far Cotton area since then.

The Northants Litter Wombles recently helped to clear two abandoned campsites in the wooded area between Ringway, Briar Hill and the Grand Union Canal at the Lock.

Most recently, Roman called on his fellow volunteers to help clear two abandoned campsites in the wooded area between Ringway, Briar Hill and the Grand Union Canal at the Lock. As the eyesore was close to one of his favourite walks, he knew it was time to take action.

Just days before Christmas at the first pick, a group of 12 came together to tackle the two sites – and they started bagging up years worth of damp and rotting clothing, bedding, food and a range of household items.

They worked hard to transport the heavy bags to the pick up point at the bottom of Ringway and Roman said: “We are not faint-hearted folk and never give up easily. However, after a good two-and-a-half hours, we had to call it a day and decided to come back the following Sunday to finish it all.”

They also managed to pull out a double mattress, multiple pushbike bodies and wheels, heavy sheets of plywood, plastic containers with all sorts of metal in, garden chairs and carpets – and 103 bags of litter were filled to the brim.

Roman was pleased at the speedy collection of the first load by Veolia and West Northamptonshire Council, less than 24 hours after it was first logged.

“I keep finding campsites that have been abandoned for some time,” said Roman. “I feel I need to help the environment and people who may use the areas afterwards. The litter and rubbish left behind is an environmental and health hazard.

“There was too much for one person to clear and it was amazing that 11 people came along a few days before Christmas in the stormy conditions. I am failing for words of appreciation.”

After removing years worth of litter and reaching the soil, Roman says that he hopes the environment can now recover by spring time.

Almost 150 bags of litter were cleared during the two abandoned campsite picks in December 2024.

“It’s the most satisfying feeling when the environment returns to its natural state,” said Roman. “And it’s overwhelming how much we managed to clear. We were exhausted after two-and-a-half hours.”

Eight people joined Roman for the second pick on December 29, when they cleared another 40 bags.

The dedicated Womble hopes to continue clearing abandoned campsites this year, describing them as “eyesores” across the town.

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To get involved and find out more, you can join the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page here.