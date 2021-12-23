The 10 most fly-tipped streets in Northampton during 2021 as more than 23,000 reports submitted

Fly-tipping continues to be an issue raised frequently by many residents of Northampton, as well as business owners and councillors.

This year has seen a number of high profile incidents where fly-tipping has been particularly problematic.

As the year draws to a close, the total number of reports made to the former Northampton Borough Council and the now unitary authority of West Northamptonshire Council about fly-tipping has been revealed, as well as the 10 streets in town where the most reports were submitted.

Information obtained by Chronicle & Echo via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request confirms from November 1, 2020 to November 1, 2021, the former Northampton Borough Council received 23,821 reports of fly-tipping.

This is more than 3,000 higher than November 2019 to November 2020, however some of these reports may have been regarding the same incident.

Some streets in Northampton individually saw as many as 270 reports in the year up to November 2021.

In the former Daventry District Council area there were 1,840 reports and in the former South Northamptonshire council area there were 314.

In total, in the newly established West Northamptonshire area there were 25,975 reports in 12 months.

Below is a round-up of the 10 most fly-tipped streets in Northampton in the 12 months up to November 1, 2021.

1. Greenwood Road, St James Top of the list with a whopping 279 reports.

2. Maidencastle, Blackthorn In second with 181 reports.

3. Harefield Road, Blackthorn Another Blackthorn street comes in at third with 175 reports.

4. St Andrews Road This street received 163 reports in the 12 months.