Sixty 'much-needed 'affordable' houses closer to being built along busy Northampton road

The project will also include over £550,000 of investment in the local community, according to the developers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixty ‘much-needed’ ‘affordable’ homes are closer to being built along a busy Northampton road.

Vistry Group, which owns the Linden and Bovis Homes brands, has announced a £15 million deal to bring 60 new homes to Towcester Road, in partnership with emh Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site already has outline planning permission, and the reserved matters application has recently been submitted, according to Vistry Group.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

The new development will consist of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, all ‘thoughtfully designed’ to complement the ‘unique character’ of Northampton, according to Vistry Group.

The project has been ‘meticulously’ planned to strike a ‘harmonious balance’ between family-friendly housing and green open spaces, says Vistry.

The project will also include over £550,000 of investment in the local community, according to the developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Reynolds, managing director of Vistry southeast midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be working with emh on this development which will not only meet the housing needs of the community but will also blend with the local environment.

Here's how the site is expected to be laid out

“We're excited to be a part of Northampton's growth and to be entrusted with the build of these much-needed new homes which will contribute to the unique character of the area as well as releasing over half a million pounds of investment in local services to create a thriving and sustainable community.”

Chris Jones, executive director of development at emh, said: “We’re proud to be working alongside Vistry Group to provide this new affordable home development in Northampton. The scheme has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of local people, with community, green spaces, and the environment in mind. We look forward to seeing the development progress in the coming months.”

One of the standout features of this development, according to Vistry, will be the commitment to preserving and enhancing the environmental assets of the site. Vistry says it will implement a green infrastructure plan, which will include planted buffers and the retention and enrichment of greenery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Design features such as traffic calming measures, shared open spaces, and cycling connections will make public transport a convenient choice for residents, a Vistry spokesman said.