Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents of a Northampton neighbourhood have spoken of their three-year ‘nightmare’ of living next to a ‘rat-infested derelict house smashed up by teenage yobs’.

Number 2 Cartmel Place, in Eastfield, has been empty and boarded up for three years and counting, say neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, the property has become a haven for anti-social behaviour by the local ‘yobs’, says one resident.

Number 2 Cartmel Place in Eastfield has been derelict for three years and counting

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisals from the local ‘yobs’, said: "At the end of our terrace we have a house that’s been vandalised so many times since it’s been empty. This is its third year being empty.

"Since it’s been empty our local yobs have broken in, kicked the front door in, smashed all the windows, paint everywhere inside and everything else. They’ve held parties in there. It’s a nightmare. The police are aware.”

Asked who the local yobs are, the resident said: “It’s teenagers. They come from all over. You know what the internet’s like, social media, ‘come on let’s have a party’."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resident continued: "The back garden is like a tip, everything gets dumped over there. The fence is falling down. The brick wall’s been knocked down.

The property is leased by a homeless charity, which says it's going to be fixing the house in the coming months

"It seems now like it’s an extension of Billing tip, everything goes over that garden. There’s a beautiful brown leather settee on top of the pile if anyone wants it.

“Now we’ve got rats running around our gardens. It’s just a mess. It’s unbelievable. It belongs to a homeless charity, which makes you laugh. Why would this building be standing empty for three years?”

Labour councillor Paul Joyce (Headlands) said: “It’s an absolute mess. I’ve been in touch with WNC’s Environmental Health department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve tried every avenue. All the stakeholders that can be involved have been involved. It’s the company that own the property are not really doing anything.”

The property is leased by the Noble Tree Foundation, a charity which looks to house the homeless.

A Noble Tree Foundation spokesman said: “The building is owned by Home REIT, which is a real estate investment trust. We are the leaseholders for some of their properties, including number two Cartmel Place, which is boarded up at the moment.

"What does the future hold? We will work with the freeholder to turn this derelict building into a home for people, because that’s what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is expensive. We’re going to have to completely redo it, almost rebuild it. As soon as we have got the funds, we will do that. I don’t see why we can’t be doing it this year. We should be in a position to get this all done within a few months.

"We want to move it from boarded up to family living in it as soon as we possibly can. The funds will come from the freeholder.”