Resident shares fears over the potential for allotments to be turned into recreational space in the future

A resident has shared her fears over the potential for allotments to be repurposed into recreational space in the future.

Sue Wood moved to Overstone Gate in June this year from North Nottinghamshire and she is just a minute away from the allotments – which were a draw for her to move to the David Wilson Homes estate.

The resident said that in mid-August, a poll was shared to a private Facebook group by Overstone Parish Council chair Councillor Stephen Williams seeking opinions on the potential change from those who live in the wider Overstone Leys development. This is how Sue found out.

“It was an inappropriate place for a consultation,” Sue told the Chronicle & Echo. “More people were saying they didn’t want it and the post was taken down, which they said was due to technical issues.

“I felt really upset and deceived. My daughter has moved four doors up from us, opposite the allotments.

“We purposely chose to move to this part of the phase on the perimeter, as it’s full of nature and seemed like an idyllic place to live. It’s not just myself and my daughter, everyone you speak to is really unhappy.”

Sue shared that she bought from David Wilson Homes as the allotments were part of the plan and she said: “There are several play areas in Overstone Gate already and they’re moving onto the final phase, and there’s another play area proposed for there.”

Although Sue sees the importance of providing a place for children to play, she says the existing areas are not overused – and changing the use of the allotment land would impact the mental health, wellbeing and connection to nature for everyone.

Sue set up an online petition and it has exceeded 300 signatures, which she plans to present to Overstone Parish Council at their next meeting.

“We want Overstone Parish Council to listen to our views and take us seriously,” said Sue. “Allotments are for children too and they can learn an awful lot from being near nature and growing their own food.”

The petition page expands on Sue’s points and reads: “Ever since moving to Overstone Gate, the promise of being close to nature and growing a portion of our own food was a vision come true.

“While it is essential for children to have spaces to play, there are already existing play areas across the estate, which should be invested in by the Parish Council. Many of these could be enhanced to adequately meet the needs of all age groups without losing our allotments.

“Rather than convert these environmentally beneficial spaces into yet another playground, let's work on improving the existing facilities for children without sacrificing the allotments.”

The hope was that the allotment space would become a “sanctuary” for the community, to allow them to grow fruit and vegetables as well as improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

‘Overstone Parish Council has not decided whether to proceed’

When approached for comment by the Chronicle & Echo, Overstone Parish Council said they have “no plans for the allotments on Overstone Gate”.

They explained that there are two play areas on Overstone Gate but limited recreational spaces, which Overstone Parish Council says they have discussed since 2023.

When asked if they plan to take over the ownership of the allotment land from David Wilson Homes, the council spokesperson said: “Overstone Parish Council has expressed an interest in taking over the Public Open Space, which includes the allotments on Overstone Gate. OPC has not entered into formal discussions with David Wilson Homes.”

When asked if they would consider improving the other play areas in Overstone Gate rather than adding a new one, the spokesperson explained that David Wilson Homes are equipping the two play areas and Overstone Parish Council would not consider making any changes and/or improvements without consulting residents first.

Overstone Parish Council says the poll posted to Facebook was to find out whether residents would prefer the allotments for 20 residents or recreational space for 800 dwellings.

They concluded: “Overstone Parish Council has not decided whether to proceed with the transfer of ownership of the land.”

‘We hope a conclusion can be reached soon’

David Wilson Homes was also approached for comment by this newspaper and a South Midlands spokesperson said: “We have delivered the allotments at our Overstone Gate development in line with the approved planning permissions and obligations.

“As part of these, we are required to first offer all public open space across the site, including the allotments, to Overstone Parish Council for ownership and long-term maintenance.

“If Overstone Parish Council accepts the responsibility of the allotments and chooses to repurpose this land for a play area, it will need new planning permissions from West Northamptonshire Council.

“We are in the process of setting up meetings with the residents and the parish council to discuss this further, and we hope a conclusion can be reached soon.”