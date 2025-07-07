Resident seeking answers after ‘drastic removal’ of park trees as parish council issues response

A resident is seeking answers following the alleged “drastic removal” of trees along the border of a park by Duston Parish Council, who have issued their response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported to this newspaper that contractors working for Duston Parish Council cut down saplings planted along the St Luke’s Playing Field border with Sussex Close.

The trees, originally planted as part of the late Queen’s Jubilee, had been growing for two years and were intended to enhance biodiversity and provide a natural barrier for the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident told the Chronicle & Echo that for several years, the community has been advocating for the installation of a permanent barrier to improve safety for park users given its proximity to the road.

It was reported to this newspaper that contractors working for Duston Parish Council cut down saplings planted along the St Luke’s Playing Field border with Sussex Close.

The resident explained that, ahead of the saplings being planted, existing vegetation had to be stripped back as ivy got out of hand and destroyed what was there. There used to be a thick barrier between the road, houses and the field.

At that time, the resident says Duston Parish Council was approached about the installation of a small fence – in keeping with the park and to prevent children and animals running towards the road. This did not go ahead, and Duston Parish Council has issued its response to this below.

The recent saplings, coupled with nearby stinging nettles, were likely to grow tall and the resident says that the “hacking away and drastic removal” has been “very disruptive” to wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the inconsistency,” said the resident. “We’re in constant battle with Duston Parish Council and they have an agenda of what they want to do.

The saplings, originally planted as part of the late Queen’s Jubilee, had been growing for two years and were intended to enhance biodiversity and provide a natural barrier for the park.

“The residents aren’t taken seriously and it feels like we’re a nuisance to them. They need to work with the community rather than against us.”

The resident added that health and safety was cited as the reason why the saplings were removed on June 11, but says no elaboration was given by Duston Parish Council as to why this was the case.

They continued by saying that many councillors have publicly championed rewilding efforts in the community, but the destruction has left residents questioning their sincerity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been in constant contact with the Parish Council over the past three years and I’m frustrated beyond belief,” said the resident. “We’re just seen as moaning residents.

“They need to listen to and be respectful of all residents’ voices, engage with the local community and provide a safe environment.”

‘We have focused tree planting and rewilding efforts in other parts of Duston’

Having been approached by this newspaper on all of the above, chair of Duston Parish Council Councillor Jan Ennis-Clark issued the following response.

“In March 2023, Duston Parish Council planted 20 12-inch saplings as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative,” said Cllr Ennis-Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These saplings, originally intended for planting in 2022, had been kept in buckets over the winter to preserve them. While this was not an ideal start for the young plants, it ensured their survival until they could be properly planted.

“The planting process faced unexpected challenges, such as the discovery of concrete beneath the field, possibly remnants of former bollards or a wall, which made planting more difficult.

“Additionally, the hot summer of 2023 affected their survival rate, as is often the case with young saplings. While some saplings did not make it, we are pleased that others have survived. Not all of the saplings were trees; some included wild rose plants, which contribute to local biodiversity.

“Duston Parish Council remains committed to rewilding projects across the parish. However, we must occasionally balance this with other priorities, such as addressing resident concerns about overhanging branches on public footpaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of a fence, it is not in our control as we don’t own St Luke's Field, and it may need planning permission from West Northamptonshire Council.

“Given the challenges with the ground quality in this area, we have focused tree planting and rewilding efforts in other parts of Duston, where the conditions are more conducive to success.”