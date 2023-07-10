RAIN encourages eligible households in Northamptonshire to sign-up for Flood Surveys

RAIN, which is lead by West Northamptonshire Council and in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council, has written to households that have an official record of historic flooding (or is attached to a house that has a record of flooding), or where technical data models and mapping deem the property to be at potential future flood risk, to offer them a free Property Flood Survey.

The survey is being made available to these eligible households most at risk to independently assess the flood history and overall risk at these homes, and will be conducted by independent flood risk surveyors from JBA Consulting.

Drop-In Sessions:

RAIN is holding drop-in sessions so households can learn more about Property Flood Resilience

RAIN is holding a series of drop-in sessions so households can ask questions about the survey process and learn more about Property Flood Resilience:

Monday 10 July - Brigstock Village Hall, from 3:30 to 7:30pm (including the Floodmobile)

Tuesday 11 July - Collingtree Park Golf Club, from 3:00 to 7:00pm (including the Floodmobile)

Wednesday 12 July - Wootton Community Centre, from 10:00 to 4:00pm (including the Floodmobile)

Monday 17 July – Lowick Village Hall, from 10:00 to 2:00pm

Thursday 20 July – Hackleton Village Hall, from 10:00 to 2:00pm

Confirms Alan Ryan, RAIN’s programme lead from West Northants Flood and Water team: “We have contacted eligible households across the Harpers Brook and Wootton Brook areas of Northamptonshire inviting them to sign-up for a free Property Flood survey. This will enable us to understand the history of flooding at their home, as well as assess the overall flood risk. There may be funding available for the purchase and installation of appropriate flood resilience measures for eligible properties, as part of the next steps of this scheme, and so we encourage those households that we have written to, to get in touch.

“Our team will be holding drop-in events in Brigstock, Collingtree, Wootton, Lowick and Hackleton over the next two weeks, where residents can ask any questions about the survey process. Of course, if anyone else is worried about flooding they too are welcome to visit us to find out more about Property Flood Resilience measures – we will have many examples on display onboard our Floodmobile demonstration vehicle.”

Funded by Defra as part of the Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes, and managed by the Environment Agency, Resilience And Innovation Northants (RAIN) is one of 25 local authority-led flood resilience projects, which is focused on developing, testing and implementing innovative flood risk solutions for locations deemed at risk of flooding.

The RAIN project is taking active steps to help create flood resilient communities across the Harpers Brook and Wootton Brock catchments via the combination of three methods:

Liaising with individual homeowners to encourage the uptake of Property Flood Resilience measures and empower them in making them homes more resilient to flood water;

Natural Flood Management techniques, in partnership with local landowners and farmers; and

Working directly with communities to help equip them with the tools, information and support needed to build greater flood awareness and empower them to act.

For more information regarding the RAIN project, visit https://rainnorthants.co.uk/, or email [email protected].