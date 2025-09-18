£12 million sewage upgrades in Northamptonshire town completed in bid to protect homes and businesses from flooding

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:36 BST
A £12 million project to upgrade the sewage system in a Northamptonshire town has been completed, in a bid to protect homes and businesses from flooding.

Anglian Water has upgraded its water recycling centre (WRC) in Towcester. Both sewage and rainwater are carried to the centre and treated before being returned to the environment.

However, during extreme weather events with heavy rainfall, such as those seen in recent years, the system can quickly become overwhelmed with excess water, according to Anglian Water.

The upgrades have added more than one million litres of storage capacity, which is the equivalent of 12,500 bathtubs of water.

Anglian Water has completed a £12 million project to upgrade its water recycling centre in Towcester.
Anglian Water has completed a £12 million project to upgrade its water recycling centre in Towcester.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “This extra capacity means excess water can be safely stored during heavy rainfall, giving the WRC more time to fully treat it before releasing it back into the environment. This prevents untreated water from spilling, helping to protect local watercourses – such as the River Tove - and the environment.”

Samantha Bignall, customer experience manager, added: “Climate change is bringing more extreme weather, including sudden downpours and intense rainfall, so it’s essential we are prepared to manage excess storm water effectively.

“This project in Towcester will help protect local homes and businesses, as well as the surrounding environment and biodiversity.”

Earlier this year, Anglian Water announced shareholders will pay £62.8 million after failures in managing its wastewater treatment works and network across the region, including in Northamptonshire. The company also announced its next five-year business plan which will see £11 billion of investment across the region.

