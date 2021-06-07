Planters placed on fly-tipping hotspot in Northampton town centre in bid to stop people dumping rubbish illegally

Two planters have been placed on a spot described as the worst in Northampton town centre for fly-tipping in the hope of deterring people from illegally dumping rubbish.

The large wooden boxes filled with herbs for anyone to take have been put on Queens Road at the junction with Clare Street thanks to three Labour councillors.

West Northamptonshire Council's Danielle Stone and Jawal Alwahabi and Northampton Town Council's Fartun Ismail bought the planters, having had success in other areas of the town.

West Northamptonshire councillor Jawal Alwahabi (far left), Northampton Town councillor Fartun Ismail (centre) and two of the neighbours with the new planters on Queens Road, Northampton

Councillor Stone said: “We are working to improve the environment. The people of Queens road deserve better than waking up to piles of dumped rubbish.”

The three councillors worked with Northampton charity Workbridge, which helps people with mental illness, learning disabilities or brain injuries, to install the planters.

Councillor Stone, who represents Castle ward, said the trick is finding neighbours who are prepared to look after the planters and fortunately they found two willing couples.

One told her that was sometimes so much rubbish left on the pavement that she would have to go into the road with her pushchair as she could not get past.

They have previously put planters on build-outs in Dunster Street and Victoria Road and believed Queens Road would be the perfect place for some more.

Councillor Stone said: "We're really pleased as in Dunster Street it's worked as it's stopped the fly-tipping on that build-out and in Victoria Road so we're really hoping it works on Queens Road as well.