Plans submitted for solar farm in West Northamptonshire to support more than 9,700 households

A planning application has been submitted for a solar farm in West Northamptonshire, which could be capable of generating enough electricity to support more than 9,700 county households.

The application, made by EDF Renewables UK, is for a 49.9MW solar farm - Glassthorpe - between the villages of Flore and Upper Heyford.

EDF Renewables’ head of development Darren Cuming said: “This is an excellent site for a solar farm as it’s suitably sunny with an agreed grid connection and the area is well screened.

EDF Renewables has submitted plans for a solar farm between Flore and Nether Heyford.

“We are grateful to local people for their input into the consultation and ongoing engagement, and our aim is to be a good neighbour to the community.”

According to EDF Renewables, a solar farm at Glassthorpe could contribute to saving around 21,40 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

The project is expected to deliver a community fund of £20,000 paid annually for the 40-year lifetime of the project, flexible funding to support local priorities such as educational initiatives, biodiversity schemes and new kit for sports teams.

Plans show that a significant improvement in wildlife habitats across the site can be achieved by planting 1.3km of new hedgerows, a new wildflower meadow and scrub.

In the longer term, EDF Renewables UK is looking to install EV charging points nearby to help locals transition to electric vehicle ownership.

The submission comes after a consultation with members of the public, ecological and feasibility surveys, and detailed site assessments which helped determine the final design of the solar farm.

There will be fewer solar panels near to footpaths and these will be set at a distance of at least 10 metres away. Panels to the west of Midshires Way have been removed, with remaining panels in this part of the site positioned behind the hedge and screened from view. A proposal for a new temporary construction site access has also been submitted so that the junction in Upper Heyford can be avoided as work is being carried out.