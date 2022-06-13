PICTURES: Take a sneak peek at spectacular 'specialist' mountain bike park in Northampton as it nears completion

Work started in April to build the park at the former Hard Nine golf course west of Brackmills Industrial Estate.

The initiative was sparked three years ago by Northampton resident and bike enthusiast Tony Skirrow, who urged the West Northamptonshire Council to take advantage of British Cycling 'Places to Ride' fund.

Now a month-and-a-half into construction, the park looks on its way to becoming something quite spectacular.

Tony said: "It's going great. It's beyond my wildest dreams. It's fantastic. It's more than I imagined it was going to be. I thought we'd get a little facility, but we have got a great one.

"The way it's turning out I think we're going to be able to cater for everybody, from young kids on balance bikes all the way up to pro riders. It really is that progressive."

Tony said it is 'really important' to have something like this not just in Northampton but in the Midlands and expects people to travel from afar to use the facilities.

Tony agreed that everything had fallen into place for his idea to develop into a reality.

He said: "I encouraged the council to go after a grant that was available at the time from British Cycling and Sport England.

"We were fortunate the funding was there and the council picked up on it and we managed to get the backing of Northamptonshire Sport as well.

"This is something that needed doing and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

Tony previously told the Chron: "The lasting legacy of this project will be one of community, a mountain bike community where riders inspire each other to improve and progress to the best of their ability regardless of background. A community that looks out for each other and the facility that brings them together."

Once complete, the new free-to-use facility will comprise of a multi-user trails of various difficulties, dual tracks for racing and a bike skills area.

Tony said around £750,000 has been spent on the park and that he expects it to be complete in August.

