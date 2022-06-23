PICTURES: Take a look at EIGHT iconic and beautiful buildings in Northampton

3. The White Elephant in Kingsley Park Terrace

According to local historian Dave Knibb, The White Elephant, formerly called Kingsley Park Hotel, was built in 1883. From 1888, it was always known as The White Elephant in Kingsley, long before the Racecourse closed in 1904. The Kingsley Park Hotel name was revived briefly but it is now once again The White Elephant.

Photo: Google