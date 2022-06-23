PICTURES: Take a look at EIGHT iconic and beautiful buildings in Northampton

Which building is your favourite?
1. Building above Circus in the Drapery
The Grade II listed building above Circus, which is home to flats, has always been an impressive and pretty part of the town centre
Photo: Google
2. The Abington Hotel in Wellingborough Road
The beautiful Abington Hotel and Pub is managed by Greene King and is a Grade II listed building
Photo: Google
3. The White Elephant in Kingsley Park Terrace
According to local historian Dave Knibb, The White Elephant, formerly called Kingsley Park Hotel, was built in 1883. From 1888, it was always known as The White Elephant in Kingsley, long before the Racecourse closed in 1904. The Kingsley Park Hotel name was revived briefly but it is now once again The White Elephant.
Photo: Google
4. Delapre Abbey
The epitome of an iconic and beautiful building. Delapre Abbey is an English neo-classical mansion and was founded as a nunnery in 1145. It's rich in history and is a building where many go to enjoy and appreciate.
Photo: Google