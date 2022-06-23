Northampton's best buildings

PICTURES: Take a look at EIGHT iconic and beautiful buildings in Northampton

Often overlooked or forgotten, Northampton is home to some truly wonderful buildings and jaw-dropping architecture. So we have picked eight beautiful places for our readers to admire.

By Logan MacLeod
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 5:06 pm

Which building is your favourite?

1. Building above Circus in the Drapery

The Grade II listed building above Circus, which is home to flats, has always been an impressive and pretty part of the town centre

2. The Abington Hotel in Wellingborough Road

The beautiful Abington Hotel and Pub is managed by Greene King and is a Grade II listed building

3. The White Elephant in Kingsley Park Terrace

According to local historian Dave Knibb, The White Elephant, formerly called Kingsley Park Hotel, was built in 1883. From 1888, it was always known as The White Elephant in Kingsley, long before the Racecourse closed in 1904. The Kingsley Park Hotel name was revived briefly but it is now once again The White Elephant.

4. Delapre Abbey

The epitome of an iconic and beautiful building. Delapre Abbey is an English neo-classical mansion and was founded as a nunnery in 1145. It's rich in history and is a building where many go to enjoy and appreciate.

