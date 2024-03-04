Organisations awarded £94,000 to fight climate change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

37","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"eop",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"eop",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">Climate Change is a global issue; the Office for National Statistics’ Opinions and Lifestyle Survey 2022 revealed three in four adults reported feeling worried about climate change, and the United Nations are working to tackle climate issues through Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action. Work funded by the Creative Climate Action Fund will encourage participants to think global and act local in their efforts to combat the climate crisis in Northamptonshire.

Grants from the Creative Climate Action Fund were awarded to Fermynwoods Contemporary Art and Sol Haven for projects run by creative professionals with the aim of engaging local communities with climate issues.

Fermynwoods, an innovative educational charity based in Thrapston but covering the county, are hosting four artist-led initiatives with the aim of helping the public to better understand the climate crisis and to imagine new possibilities for the future. These include a mobile art workshop built using waste materials from major art institutions, the creation of speculative maps to address intersectional environmentalism, solar-powered online artwork and an audio-visual installation matched with a series of talks with astronomers, geologists and biologists.

Sol Haven In Contact workshops

James Steventon FRSA, Director of Fermynwoods Contemporary Art, said: “Our approach to our Creative Climate Action Fund projects was to engage families and the general public through working with young people in artistic activities. It's an emotive subject and we have been encouraged by how the arts can be uplifting and inspiring in the face of climate breakdown.

“Many of the young people we have been working with have encountered multiple challenges (including climate anxiety), yet we have seen engagement and excitement as well as increases in confidence and self-esteem.”

Sol Haven, a sustainable, permaculture community farm in Moulton, are working with artist and arts educator Elizabeth Tomos to run a series of community workshops that will utilise Tomos’ self-developed printmaking techniques and Sol Haven’s well-practised and practical approach to addressing climate change, to engage participants and to eventually form a book.

Tamsyn Payne, In Contact Project Manager at Sol Haven, said: “Things are progressing well at the In Contact project. Lead artist Elizabeth Tomos has created five beautiful workshops that are now available to book. These will include printmaking, discussion about climate crisis and a wellbeing walk with a different theme each week. Using home-made plant-based inks and beautiful rag and rice papers to create images from nature. Alongside which we are also working on the performance and artists book! We can't wait to share with you the work we have done so far.”

The grants awarded from the Creative Climate Action Fund will support up to two years of activity. Alex Rex, Grants Manager at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “The Creative Climate Action Fund was set up to make a real difference in attitudes towards climate change in Northamptonshire. The work that these groups have undertaken so far has proven invaluable in its impact and we’re eager to see what more Fermynwoods and Sol Haven will achieve.”