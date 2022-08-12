Northamptonshire hospital staff rode e-bikes to work as part of green initiative

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Northampton and Kettering general hospitals have been riding to work on e-bikes as part of a green initiative.

A total of 40 staff across the two hospitals have been using electric-powered cycles, which can be ridden without pedalling, in July and early August as part of a council-run scheme to promote them.

Richard Cook, Kettering General Hospital’s travel planning group lead said: “E-bikes can be a great alternative to single occupant car journeys for people who live relatively close to their workplace.

The 40 staff members who took part in the scheme gave the e-bikes a seal of approval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know they are quite expensive to buy and so jumped at the chance to be part of this project.”

The benefits include reducing the pressure of car parking, minimising local congestion, and helping people in the current cost of living crisis by reducing fuel costs.

As a result of the scheme, Richard is working with the council and e-bike providers to explore the possibility of discounts for NHS staff to help with their purchase.

The staff members gave the bikes a seal of approval, including directorate secretary Kristin Petersen, who said: “It has been very enjoyable to use.

“I have COPD, which means I struggle to breathe. I have always loved cycling and using the e-bike to commute the five miles into work has been fantastic – a real joy.”

The aim of the scheme is to increase interest in the use of e-bikes, and any Northamptonshire business is eligible to take part in the scheme.