Northamptonshire Federation of Women's Institutes campaign for clean rivers for people and wildlife
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They highlighted the "Clean Rivers for People and Wildlife" campaign which encourages members to make and support applications to create bathing waters in rivers across England and Wales as a way to drive the clean up of our precious waters. .
Water quality in our rivers is shameful. Legally designated bathing waters must be regularly monitored for pollution.
The National Federation of Women's Institutes (NFWI) urges its members, the wider public, local authorities, and Government to make, support and promote applications for officially designated bathing sites on appropriate stretches of rivers in their area. This will be instrumental to the clean-up of rivers as it has been for water quality improvement at coastal beaches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.