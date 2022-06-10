Northamptonshire communities coming together with the aim to be more green

Climate change groups in Northamptonshire are calling on communities to share their concerns and create action plans with a ‘Grow Green Together’ symposium.

Northamptonshire Action with Communities in Rural England charity (ACRE) and Climate Action - West Northamptonshire [CA-WN] are joining together to “connect local groups to each other and enable them to develop projects to “grow green together for a better future”.

The groups are holding a number of Eco Taster Sessions over the next few months before the ‘Grow Green Together’ symposium to teach people ways to help the planet and lead a more eco-friendly life. The aim for all these events is to make communities greener.

The groups hope to teach people how to be more sustainable.

The need for events like these is becoming more crucial as Jane Wood, from CA-WN, said: “Climate change and nature depletion are happening now, in the UK and across the world, and many people are increasingly concerned about what the future will look like.”

Jane also added that the work of multiple people can help make a bigger impact on the climate.

She said: “It is important to recognise that we can all make a real difference, and that working together amplifies our individual efforts.”

The ‘Grow Green Together’ symposium will be held at the Hunsbury Hill Centre, Northampton between 10am and 4pm on September 12.

It will also highlight the work that communities are already doing to help the planet as well as practical advice and tools that people can take away to become more sustainable.