Northampton Saints put themselves at in the frontline of tackling climate change by becoming the first top-flight English rugby club to join a key United Nations initiative.

The Climate Action Framework aims to promote efforts in the sports sector through leadership, collaboration and ambition.

This includes measuring, reducing, and reporting greenhouse gas emissions, and using sport as a means to drive climate awareness and action around the globe.

Solar panels were installed on roofs of two stands at Cinch statdium at Franklin's Gardens earlier this year

Members commit to a minimum target of 50 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2040.

Saints’ operations director, Julia Chapman, said: “We recognise the role Saints can play in the fight against climate change and so we are excited to become a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

“Committing to this framework is an important step on our journey to reduce our carbon emissions and wider impact on the environment – but we know we still have much further to go on that front and are looking forward to the journey ahead of us.”

“Only a handful of professional rugby clubs have already signed up and we’re proud to be pioneers in this field within the Gallagher Premiership.

"We intend to use the power and reach of Northampton Saints to inspire our community to push for a more sustainable future for everyone.”

As signatories, Saints pledge to support and implement the following five climate action principles:

■ Undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility■ Reduce overall climate impact■ Educate for climate change■ Promote sustainable and responsible consumption■ Advocate for climate change action through communication

The club’s commitment to the UN Framework is part of Saints’ wider sustainability policy which outlines ambitions to reduce carbon emissions from its operations, and utilise resources more efficiently to reduce waste and energy usage.

Saints has already taken steps towards its goals by carrying out a carbon footprint assessment and installing 600-plus solar panels on the roof of the Church’s and Barwell Stands, generating enough energy to power the stadium on non-event days all year round.

Ms Chapman added: “In the last 18 months, the club has introduced a number of measures to further reduce our impact on the environment.

“For example, all of Saints bought-in energy is now on a zero-carbon tariff. In the stadium’s office buildings, we have installed loft insulation and secondary double glazing to significantly improve the energy efficiency.

“Our main and training pitches are irrigated using a natural lake, reducing the stadium’s use of mains water.

“We have improved our waste recycling, installed water dispensers for re-usable bottles, and use EcoCups rather than single-use plastics. Elsewhere, we have significantly reduced the use of disposable plastic cutlery, sachets and food trays in our catering outlets.

“On matchdays, we have increased the number of vegan and vegetarian food options in our catering units, as well as providing a wider selection of meat-free meals in hospitality, and we try to ensure the food used in our catering operation is seasonal and locally sourced where possible.