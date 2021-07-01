Northampton radio station launches environmental campaign to help make the town 'greener'

A Northampton radio station is launching an environmental campaign to raise awareness of how the town can be living greener.

The campaign - called Cleaner and Greener in Northampton - has been launched by NLive Radio today (July 1) and is supported by local commercial waste service, Veolia.

It aims to raise awareness of recycling and how residents can be more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NLive has launched an environmental campaign to help make a greener Northampton.

NLive Radio’s station manager, Martin Steers, said: “Northampton is a fantastic place to live, work and study and we want to do what we can to help make the town become a greener and cleaner place.”

The station will be speaking with businesses and individuals throughout the coming weeks about how they are working to make the town greener including the Grosvenor Centre, Carlsberg, the university of Northampton and other various community groups.

Volunteers and staff at NLive Radio will be organising a Northampton spring clean, encouraging organisations and individuals to tidy up their local areas with litter picking and cleaning activities.