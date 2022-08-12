Northampton parks get Green Flag status once again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Flags have been raised above four parks managed by West Northamptonshire Council this month after they retained the international mark of quality.

Daventry Country Park, Abington Park, Bradlaugh Fields and Delapre Park have all retained their Green Flag Awards - recognised as the benchmark for the management of recreational outdoor spaces around the world.

Cllr Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, said: “On behalf of residents I’d like to thank all the people working hard to maintain our parks including council officers, park rangers, contractors, the Community Payback team and the many community volunteers who show real passion and love for their cherished green spaces.”

From left to right, Tony Marriott, Friends of Bradlaugh Trustee, Vikkie Malone, WNC Park Ranger, and Cllr Phil Larratt

