No need for hosepipe ban in Northamptonshire yet, but one could be needed later in the summer, says Anglian Water

No hosepipe ban is currently needed in Northamptonshire, according to Anglian Water, but the firm warns that one could be needed later in the summer.

The update follows the driest spring in more than 100 years - according to the Met Office – which has seen hosepipe bans introduced across the country including in Oxfordshire, Yorkshire and parts of Derbyshire.

Anglian Water, which supplies Northamptonshire’s water, has not issued a hosepipe ban, as the company says recent rain has helped river and reservoir levels, “delaying the need for restrictions”. However, “uncertainty” over the future forecast may mean a hosepipe ban could still be needed this summer.

Anglian Water’s director of water services, Ian Rule said: “The East of England is the driest part of the country, so we’re used to seeing a lack of rainfall in our region and we plan accordingly. Our focus on leakage, and the investment we’ve put in place to give us resilience in the face of climate change has helped to delay the need for restrictions, but the last few months have been exceptionally dry, even by our standards.

“River levels had been looking very low following the historically dry spring, but they have responded better than expected to recent rainfall. There is also some rain in the forecast over the coming weeks which, if it materialises, could provide some welcome respite for the region’s rivers and reservoirs. However, the forecast is far from certain, so we’re closely monitoring the situation and if the exceptionally dry weather does continue, then restrictions might still be needed this summer.

“We don’t want to put restrictions in place unnecessarily, but protecting the environment and the vital agricultural sector in the region in the face of such unusually dry conditions means leaving as much water in the environment as possible, so we have to strike a careful balance.”

Mr Rule added: “We’ve also heard from lots of our customers who tell us that they have already made changes to reduce their water use to help protect the environment, which has been great to see. Whilst we might not need a hosepipe ban just yet, we’re really grateful to everyone who has played their part by using a little less water and we’re asking customers to continue to do their bit, even small changes can make a big difference.”

If a hosepipe ban is introduced, anyone living in the affected area will not be able to water gardens or plants, wash vehicles, paths, patios or windows, fill a swimming pool, paddling pool or hot tub. This is to ensure there is enough water for drinking. Anyone breaking the rules can be fined up to £1,000. Businesses and commercial users may use a hosepipe for essential operations, such as cleaning equipment or vehicles as a service.

According to the Met Office long-range forecast, there is unsettled and wet weather expected over the next couple of weeks. Towards mid-August there are signs that warm and dry spells could return. Temperatures are expected to continue to run above average overall.