People are being urged to come together to give their communities a Great British Spring Clean with support from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The council has used Welcome Back Funding to buy hundreds of litter picking sets for community groups to borrow.

Each kit includes litter pickers, sacks and bag hoops to assist with litter picking, as well as a step-by-step guide for holding a litter pick, to help groups plan a safe, effective and well supported event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleaning up Daventry last year.

WNC can also pick up and dispose of sacks of litter that have been collected from public land.

Officers from the council will be using the new equipment when they support a community litter pick being organised by Daventry Town Council in support of the Great British Spring Clean on Saturday, March 26.

However, other groups across West Northants are encouraged to use the sets to organise community litter picks throughout March.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Climate, Transport, Highways and Waste Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It is appalling that some people show such little regard for the environment and their local community that they drop litter wherever they like.

Setting an example in Daventry.

“We’re committed to tackling this issue, and it is always heartening to see the great work of volunteers who work so hard to keep their communities clean and tidy. We want to do all we can to support their excellent work, as well as encourage and assist other groups to join them.

"By working together, we send a strong message to offenders that their actions are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“If you would like support to hold litter pick in your community, please get in touch with us.”