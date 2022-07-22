Neglected natural habitats across Northamptonshire set to flourish with funding

West Northamptonshire Council is taking the lead on fresh plans to halt the decline of local habitats, joining up with partners to produce a Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS).

At their recent meeting, members of the council’s cabinet agreed to progress proposals for the new strategy, which aims to restore natural habitats.

The idea is to build a locally-owned foundation that will help develop a national Nature Recovery Network – which is an abundance of wildlife-rich places.

Cllr Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, said: “The UK has suffered long-term decline in nature and various steps have been taken locally and nationally to address this – but undoubtedly more is needed.

“We have reached a critical juncture and it is no longer sufficient to protect the remnants that we have left, but we must now step up to the huge task of securing recovery.”

The council has received £16,000 towards the preparation of the strategy, with more on its way to cover what is estimated to be two years of work.

The longer term restoration of natural habitats across West Northamptonshire will enable species to thrive and everyone to enjoy green spaces – as trees will be planted and peatlands restored.

Cllr Larratt said: “If we wish to have rich and abundant wildlife, more carbon captured, better protection from extreme weather, and enough quality green spaces, we must invest in nature’s recovery, and at scale.”

West Northamptonshire Council believes this “great opportunity” will “help bring a broad range of groups together, including farmers, businesses and local communities” to work towards the common goal of nature recovery on a local level.

“We look forward to working with our partners to create bigger, better, and more connected natural places to halt and then reverse the decline in our environment,” said Cllr Larratt.

The LNRS is a flagship part of a national vision – a 25-year Environmental Plan, which was adopted by the UK Government in 2018 and informed the Environment Act 2021.