Miss Northampton launches sustainable fashion campaign amid fashion week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fashion, the world's second-largest polluter after oil, surpasses aviation and shipping combined in pollution generation. Annually, a staggering 92 million tons of clothing end up in landfills, equating to one truckload every second.

Saffron knew that the industry needed change, but more importantly, consumers needed educating. The launch of her 'Green Glamour' Campaign hopes to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saffron has taken the pledge to source every item that she’ll wear in the final sustainably, whether its second hand, from ethical and sustainable designers or making it herself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saffron with the Reigning Ms Great Britain and Miss Great Britain Classic

‘I want to prove to people that sustainable fashion is accessible to everyone, even in a pageant!’

‘Hopefully it will make people think twice before pressing buy on new clothes. Perhaps they’ll think, if she can do it head to toe for Miss Great Britain, I can do it for this single item.’

'The common misconception with sustainable fashion is that its more difficult to source, or more expensive. This couldn't be further from the truth. The goal of my campaign is to provide people with the tools to be able shop sustainably with ease and confidance.'

But what is sustainable fashion, and how can you take part?

Saffron at the Miss Great Britain Masterclass, held at Ringwood Hall in Chesterfield last Friday.

Second-hand shopping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-hand shopping, facilitated by online reselling platforms, often provides lightly worn or new items at significant discounts. Buyer and seller protections make these platforms reliable.

Saffron says ‘Pageantry is an expensive sport but has been far more affordable using this method. Its one of the many bonuses of sustainable fashion. I’ve found dresses worn for a few hours sold at less than half price.’

‘Sometimes I think people hear alarm bells when they hear sustainable fashion, they think it means £60 for a white cotton tshirt in a fancy boutique. It couldn’t be further from the truth.’

Saffron at the Miss Great Britain Masterclass, held at Ringwood Hall in Chesterfield last Friday.

‘I know so many people rely on the affordability of fast fashion, but the best part of second-hand shopping is that you’re able to buy better quality versions of those items, but at the same price. Or even cheaper!’

Repairing, restyling, redyeing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your zip breaks, seam tears… take it to a seamstress! There are so many lovely local and independent seamstress’ that will gladly help you out and it’ll cost less than a replacement- Plus you’ll also be supporting local business.

T-shirt stained, jeans faded? Dye them! A very easy way to get your clothes looking refreshed at a very small price and save them from landfill too.

In fact, you may not even have to make any changes at all, sometimes just pairing it with new accessories and colours can completely transform the look.

Sustainable brands

When buying new, opt for sustainable brands. Researching eco-friendly options pays off in quality and longevity. These brands prioritize ethical production, ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even mainstream brands are adopting eco-conscious lines. While not a complete solution, they provide quick, sustainable choices when needed.

Saffron says 'Fashion sustainability begins with little changes that become habits. It might not seem like you’re doing much by buying the odd thing second hand or sewing up a rip, but if everyone starts making these changes, and shopping more consciously, it could have a tremendous impact.'

'Just one small swap makes the world greener!'

Saffron will be competing for the national title of Miss Great Britain on the 20th of October. In the mean time, she will be making appearances locally to fundraise for Cancer Research, the pageants partner charity. If you would like to support Saffron’s Cancer research fundraiser for the event, please donate via her link here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/saffron-wooten-miss-northampton-2023