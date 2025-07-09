Meet the artist who creatively recycles waste to give it new meaning and currently has an exhibition here

Meet the artist who creatively recycles waste to give it new meaning and currently has an exhibition on display in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Val Hunt, a creative recycling artist, has an exhibition called ‘Endangered and Extinct’ on display at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery until August 9.

She has filled two gallery spaces with rubbish that has been given new meaning, especially drinks can metal as this is Val’s favourite medium to work with. This is accompanied by bottle tops, plastics of all kinds and discarded letters, just to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These materials have been used to create animals, aquatic life and birds, each accompanied with a caption explaining why they are endangered or extinct.

Val Hunt, a creative recycling artist, has an exhibition called ‘Endangered and Extinct’ on display at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery until August 9.

The hope is that visitors will come away from the exhibition knowing a lot more about climate change and extinction than when they went in – and that it encourages them to take a second look at the rubbish they throw away and how they could reincarnate it.

With ingenuity, humour and skill, Val has created a fascinating selection of sculptural pieces that are both appealing and informative.

The thought-provoking constructions are designed to help people find out why species are disappearing from this planet at an alarming rate, while encouraging them to experiment with creative recycling themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Val has worked as a professional maker for three decades and continues to be amazed at the variety of discarded materials waiting to be reconstructed and given a new identity.

Discarded materials have been used to create animals, aquatic life and birds, each accompanied with a caption explaining why they are endangered or extinct.

Despite her use of manufactured materials, her main inspiration comes from the natural world and she has a special interest in endangered and extinct species – as this exhibition represents.

Val’s work has been shown in exhibitions across the UK, Denmark, Japan, India, New Zealand and the US, and she has work in many permanent collections around the world.

The artist has a number of accolades to her name and was pleased to be a finalist in the ‘wildlife artist of the year’ category at a global competition with BBC Wildlife Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later in 2022, Val was commissioned by Brighton’s Sealife Centre to construct a big fish from all the rubbish collected by their Beach Clean Project – and most recently, in 2024, she won the visitor’s choice prize at Rugby Museum and Art Gallery’s open exhibition.

For more information on Val Hunt and her art, you can visit her website here.