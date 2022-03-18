In pictures: Northampton primary school children plant 105 trees as part of eco-friendly scheme

A Northampton primary school has “planted for the future” by embedding more than 100 trees in school grounds.

St James C of E Primary School is working towards its The Eco-Schools Green Flag award, which is an internationally recognised accreditation.

On Thursday (March 17), children from across the school planted 105 trees in four areas of the school.

Karen Coster, head of the school’s eco committee, said: “We do bird watching as we have lots fly over, but we don’t have a lot coming in, so we applied for trees from the Woodland Trust.

“We got 105 trees and then all the children who were in school yesterday were involved in planting them - nursery through to Year 6 and our special provision.

“Every class will be responsible for their own set of trees every day and there will be two eco warriors in each class responsible for reminding everyone to water the trees.

“During the planting we also talked to each group about the importance of trees and these are berry trees so they provide food for animals and they are habitats.

“We’re planting for the future. We told them that they will be able to walk past the school with their children and say ‘I helped to plant that tree’ and their children’s children will be able to say ‘my nan or grandad helped to plant that tree’.

“The children loved it. They were telling everyone they’d planted trees and some of them were even singing ‘happy birthday’ to their trees. They seemed to really enjoy it.”

Take a look at the pictures below of children from St James’ Primary School planting trees.

St James Primary School tree planting Children from all year groups helped to plant 105 trees in the school grounds. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

