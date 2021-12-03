In pictures: Delight for children as more than 400 trees planted in two Northampton locations

Children across Northampton have been part of a huge tree planting mission this week.

To coincide with National Tree Week, Northamptonshrie ACRE planted 30 fruit trees to form a community orchard at the Hunsbury Hill centre on Tuesday (November 30).

Pupils from Hunsbury Hill Primary School attended to lend a hand with planting.

On Wednesday (December 1), 380 trees were planted at Delpare Primary School as part of a project to create an outdoor classroom.

Delapre Primary’s deputy headteacher, Stephen Casey, said: “We are always looking for ways to enhance the learning experiences for our children – and we’re delighted to be able to allocate part of our playing field to this enriching learning space.

“Children across the school presented designs for a new forest school area and our school council worked together to pick different elements from the range of designs submitted.”

Alice Whitehead, founder of Save Our Street Trees, added: “This project will allow children to access nature in the urban environment, right on their school doorstep.

“Evidence suggests forest schools help children develop social, science, ecology and design skills that are hard to teach in the classroom.

“Trees bring so many benefits to the urban environment, and we hope the forest school will also bring wildlife, colour and calm to the surrounding community too.”

Below are photos from both tree planting events.

