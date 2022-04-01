Hundreds of trees were planted across Northampton and surrounding areas in March as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Residents, community groups and parish councillors from Upton and St Crispin’s planted more than 400 trees across the weekend of March 26 and 27 in St Crispin’s Park and Upton Country Park.

The parish council has also planted four mature cherry trees in each corner of Upton Square, which will be marked with special Jubilee plaques.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of trees have been planted in and around Northampton during March.

Councillor Nick Sturges-Alex, from Upton Parish Council, said: “Parish councils are at the heart of the community, and after the two years of Covid restrictions we’ve all endured, what better way to build back our sense of togetherness than by planting trees and getting out into nature.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the trees grow over many years and giving our residents something to look back on and cherish.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy and take a small place in the history of a once in a lifetime event.”

Commemorative oak trees have also been planted at the Northampton Army Reserve Centre by the 103rd Battalion of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and at Abington Park by the Friends of the Park, while the wellbeing garden at St Crispin’s Retirement Village now has 12 new trees to mark the Queen’s Jubilee, as well as elsewhere in the area.

Councillor Pinder Chauhan, who is heading up the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It's fantastic that so many community groups, organisations, businesses and residents have given their time and contributed to marking the very special occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, while also enhancing the natural environment of West Northamptonshire.

“The next tree planting season starts in October 2022, so there is still time to make the Queen’s Green Canopy even bigger during the jubilee year.”