Hundreds of Harley Davidson riders are set to roar into Naseby this weekend

Hundreds of the bikes will roar into Naseby

An international meet of Harley Davidson riders will roar into Naseby this weekend.

On Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June some 700 bikers from the Harley Riders Club will meet at Naseby Village Hall.

It will include guided rides across the battlefield led by Naseby Battlefield Project and entertainment from civil war re-enactment group The Militia of East Anglia who will create a ‘living village’ on site.

Local schoolchildren will also visit the site on Friday morning to see the motorbikes and to watch the war re-enactment – complete with real cannon.

The Harley Riders Club formed in 1948 and is made up of regional groups across the UK which regularly meet on home turf and internationally. It has an annual event each year with one of the regions hosting the international event, with Naseby being chosen for 2023’s meet.

A club spokesman said: “The region was formed in 1991 and its members are passionate about the motorcycles they ride but also the heritage and history of the area they are from.

