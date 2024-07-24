Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s what ‘that smell’ is currently wafting around Northampton and the surrounding villages.

Residents have taken to social media in droves, all asking the same question: "What is that smell in Northampton?"

One wrote: “The air has been very smelly in Northampton for a couple of days. Anyone know what’s going on?”

Another said: “Why does Semilong smell like the countryside? Can anybody smell horse poo in the area?”

A smell has been reported wafting across the town and beyond in the past few days.

Another added: “What is that smell around Duston and St James? Don’t we pay council tax for sewage works?”

According to West Northants Council (WNC), an agricultural practice called 'muck spreading' has been taking place.

A council spokesman said: “We believe this to be muck spreading, an activity commonly carried out at this time of the year.”

This involves spraying fields with liquid manure, which inevitably causes an unpleasant odour to linger for a period of time.

Farmers muck spread to recycle nutrients into the soil, enhance soil fertility, and manage agricultural waste in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.

According to WNC’s website, “Muck spreading is a lawful activity and as such some odours should be tolerated. Farmers are expected to follow best practice when spreading muck in their fields. We would not formally take action from the smell of manure spreading unless the smell carries on longer or smells stronger and is causing a statutory nuisance. To be a statutory nuisance the odour must be substantial, significant, continuous, and have a material impact on a complainant in their property.”