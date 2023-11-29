Help shape the development of the West Northamptonshire Tree Strategy

Work to create a new comprehensive Tree Strategy for West Northamptonshire is underway – West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is inviting those who live or work in the area to help shape it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Strategy will provide a clear framework for managing the council’s trees, as well as a strategic and proactive vision and action plan for maximising the benefits of trees into the future.

The views of people and organisations across West Northamptonshire will help to ensure that the policy reflects the needs and aspirations of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of National Tree Week 2023 (November 27 - December 4), and to mark the commencement of this important project, WNC has launched a public consultation giving residents, businesses and other stakeholders a chance to have a say. The consultation launched on 29 November will run until 1 January.

Tree strategy consultation

Also marking this landmark project, Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways & Waste, will be joined by Friends of Abington Park to plant a majestic redwood tree within the scenic grounds of Abington Park on Thursday 30 November.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC said: “We are delighted to launch this consultation to seek the views of our communities on how we manage existing trees and plant the right new tree in the right place across the area and implement a tree strategy for West Northamptonshire.

“National tree week provides the ideal opportunity to launch this, and commemorate the occasion by planting a new tree. It highlights the importance of creating a diverse and resilient treescape for the future, as well as the import role played by volunteers and all those who dedicate their time caring for our natural environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad