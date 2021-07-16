Heavy fines with help of patrols and CCTV will form part of new litter crackdown in and around Northampton

West Northamptonshire Council has launched a new charter in a bid to tackle littering and keep the county clean and tidy.

The Litter Charter sets out how the council will actively tackle the issue by working with community and voluntary groups, providing education and taking enforcement action against those who drop litter across the whole of West Northamptonshire.

Cabinet Member for Climate and Waste Services at West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Phil Larratt, said: “We are committed to improving the local environment for residents and visitors to West Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Litter in Abington Park from when lockdown restrictions eased back in March 2021.

"Litter is not only unsightly and hazardous to wildlife, it has a negative effect on people’s perception of an area. So it’s important we do all we can to tackle it."

The charter includes a pledge to work with fast food restaurants - to prevent littering of their packaging and takeaway boxes - and regularly review the provision of litter bins and frequency of litter picking in hot-spot locations.

It additionally set out how the council will target offenders through regular patrols and the use of CCTV, with heavy fines for those who litter.

Councillor Larratt continued: “It is not enough for us just to clear it up - we need education programmes in schools and communities, a robust enforcement policy, and strategic plans to ensure we have enough bins, in the right places, with the correct emptying and maintenance schedules.

"We are also keen to do everything we can to support the excellent work of the many volunteers who give up their time to help keep their local communities clean and tidy."

“The Litter Charter sets out our approach to this, and I hope residents and businesses across West Northamptonshire will support us in our efforts to rid our streets and open spaces of litter."

The charter has been launched alongside a new Litter Picking Toolkit, which offers support to communities that wish to help by carrying out local clean-up events.

The toolkit, which is available online, includes safety advice for volunteers wishing to carry out litter picking as well as instructions on how to get any picked up litter collected by the council.

West Northamptonshire Council announced the winners of a competition that invited schoolchildren to create short animations focusing on littering.

The £200 prize was won by Newbottle and Charlton Primary School near Brackley for its winning entry by William Kelly and the second-placed film produced by Athena Hogan and Imogen Unger – all Year Four pupils.

The videos, which focus on the impact that littering has on our ecosystems, will be shared on West Northamptonshire Council’s social media feeds as part of the anti-littering campaign.

The competition winners' teacher, Melanie Hirst, said: “The children were so excited when I told them about the competition.

"They are truly passionate about environmental issues and they are always keen to take action when it comes to protecting and saving the planet. We’re delighted to win.”

Councillor Larratt added: “I would also like to thank everyone who submitted entries to our animation competition.

"Congratulations to the winners, whose films do such a wonderful job of showing the harm litter has on our wildlife.”