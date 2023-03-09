Head gamekeeper blasts Northampton restaurant for dumping 20 bags of 'stinking' meat over walls of posh estate

A head gamekeeper of a posh estate has criticised a Northampton restaurant for dumping a whopping 20 BAGS of ‘stinking meat’ and waste on its grounds.

Adey Greeno, head gamekeeper at The Althorp Estate, has blasted a town restaurant on Twitter for dumping bags of meat and kitchen waste over the grounds’ walls in Harlestone.

On Wednesday (March 7), Adey wrote on Twitter: “Twenty bags of stinking cooked meats and kitchen waste thrown over the estate wall in Harlestone, plus 100 pieces of paper with a local restaurant's details! I spoke to a member of staff at the restaurant and was assured the owner would call me. I received no such call.

“This is in an area only metres away from where families walk through the estate to enjoy its wildlife and beautiful sights. Environmental Health and West Northants Council will be contacted.”

Adey has not named the restaurant as Northamptonshire Police are currently investigating the issue and it may jeopardise any future court case. But he did reveal that it was based in town and that it was a restaurant and not a takeaway.

Adey went on to say that this type of incident happens every week.

He wrote: “We have to clear rubbish that's dumped illegally across the estate at least once every week! With us using more and more covert cameras and working closely with various agencies we're now starting to identify more of the offenders.”

Adey tweeted pictures of the dumped waste

Cllr David Smith, cabinet member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services at WNC, said: “We are aware of this incident and liaising with those concerned. As this is a live investigation we can’t offer any further details at this stage.”

Reaction

The general public reacted to Adey’s Tweet.

One person wrote: “They may have unknowingly paid one of these rogue waste dealers. But someone needs to prosecuted.”

Elaine Copperwaite wrote: “Absolutely shameless and disgusting. Why don't people have any pride or care for their/other people's surroundings?”

EM said: “That is disgusting, lazy and so irresponsible. Hope they get a big fine.”