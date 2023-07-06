News you can trust since 1931
Have your say on waste services in West Northamptonshire - help shape the future of bin collections

People living and working in West Northamptonshire are being invited to have their say to help shape the future of bin collections and other waste services across their area.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 2 min read

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) collects and empties more than 21 million wheelie bins, sacks and caddies every year and provides essential street cleansing services to keep our areas clean and green. WNC’s recycling centres receive more than 500,000 visits from West Northamptonshire resident’s each year.

The Council wants to continue improving these services and ensure they align with Government proposals to change waste policies nationally, so is developing a Resources and Waste Strategy that will set out its long-term vision.

Graphic of a person loading a refuse truckGraphic of a person loading a refuse truck
Graphic of a person loading a refuse truck
People’s views will play a key role in creating the new strategy and are being asked to have their say on a range of services including:

  • Collections of general waste, garden, food and recycling
  • Waste prevention and reuse opportunities
  • Household waste and recycling centres
  • Street cleaning
  • Clinical waste services
  • Commercial waste
  • Collections of bulky household furniture.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “Since we became a new authority in April 2021, we have made several changes to align our waste services across West Northamptonshire and deliver improvements for residents and businesses. We want to continue improving the fairness and consistency of the services we provide to residents and businesses in the area and reduce the impact the waste we collect and how we collect it may have on our environment.

“But we cannot do this without listening to people’s views on how they want to see these services developed in the future - this is key to ensuring we shape and deliver sustainable, quality and value-for-money services that meet the needs of all our residents and businesses.

“Whether you have views about your current bin collection or how your local streets are being cleaned, or about your local recycling centre, I would encourage everyone to take part in this important consultation.”

Feedback will help us shape the overall West Northamptonshire Resources and Waste Strategy for residents using the household waste collection services. The online consultation will take place from 5 July to 21 August. Click here to have your say.

