Construction students in Northampton will be ‘going green’ as part of a new focus on creating a sustainable workspace.

The Green House Project at Northampton College will see an addition to the advanced construction and engineering centre that incorporates a number of environmentally friendly resources such as a green roof, solar panels and hot water systems.

Curriculum manager for construction, Mark Bradshaw, said: “The construction industry has a huge part to play in reducing our collective carbon footprint and green technology is central to many new developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new green initiative is set to help students when the enter the construction industry.

“It’s something our students will be challenged with in the workplace so we want to create a sustainable learning resource where they can embrace the green revolution as part of their studies.

“The Green House Project will be all developed within the team and will be funded by donations and sponsors, with all students able to spend some time in this area.”

A number of key industry partners attended an official launch of the project at Booth Lane this week.

Carley Fountain of Northampton-based Castle Climate Control added: “What I loved the most is their passion to incorporate students into the project and encouraging them to think and build in sustainable ways.

“I honestly don’t know of any other colleges being as forward thinking - which is a massive credit to Mark and the whole construction team.”

Other companies involved in the launch include Cawleys Waste and Resource Management, The Green Cabin Company, Hippo Products and The Green Roof Project.