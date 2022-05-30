Get our town clean for the Queen: Council urges communities in Northampton to tidy up ahead of bank holiday

Communities across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to get their neighbourhoods clean for the Queen in readiness for the many street parties taking place across the long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations from June 2-5.

Litter picking kits, which include litter pickers, sacks and bag hoops are available to borrow from West Northamptonshire Council, along with a step-by-step guide to help plan a safe and effective litter pick.

Anyone wishing to borrow a litter picking kit can find out more information on the council’s website, email [email protected] or call 0300 126 7000. All sacks of litter collected from public land will be picked up by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community litter pick last year with University of Northampton students, Far Cotton Litter Pickers and Northampton Litter Wombles

Councillor Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “More than 100 neighbourhoods across West Northants are planning to hold street parties across the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, so this is an ideal time to organise a litter pick and make sure that your street or area is looking its best for the celebrations.

“We really appreciate the great work of volunteers and groups such as the Litter Wombles who keep their communities clean and tidy and we want to do all we can to support their excellent work, as well as encourage other groups to join in.”