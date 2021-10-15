Four West Northamptonshire parks recognised as among Britain’s finest by retaining Green Flag Awards

Four parks in West Northamptonshire have been recognised as being among Britain’s finest by retaining their Green Flag Awards today (Thursday, October 14).

Daventry Country Park, Abington Park, Bradlaugh Fields and Delapre Park retained the status, nationally recognised as the benchmark for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

The Green Health at Daventry project also picked up a Green Flag Community Award for the community garden it runs with support from the country park rangers.

Members of the Friends of Daventry Country Park Committee, West Northamptonshire Council community projects officer Gemma Mason (far left) and park ranger Tony Newby (far right) celebrate the park retaining its Green Flag Award for the 22nd year in a row

West Northamptonshire Council deputy leader Adam Brown said: “The last 18 months have seen our parks and green spaces play a more important role than ever before, as a place to relax, exercise, and meet friends and family safely.

“It’s wonderful to hear the news that these parks have retained their Green Flag Awards, and testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone who works so hard to make these recreational spaces so wonderful – from our park rangers to the many fantastic volunteers who support their work.”

Bradlaugh Fields in Northampton first won the award last year following a community effort to introduce measures to improve biodiversity and conservation practices at the former golf course.

Abington and Delapre parks, also in Northampton, retain their awards for the eighth and ninth years in a row respectively, recognition of their consistently high standards of upkeep and community involvement.