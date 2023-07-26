Four parks across West Northamptonshire have retained prestigious green flag status

Green Flags are being raised at four of West Northamptonshire Council’s parks as they’ve upheld the coveted Green Flag status, which celebrates Britain’s greatest parks and green spaces.

Daventry Country Park, Abington Park, Bradlaugh Fields and Delapre Park have all retained their Green Flag Awards - nationally recognised as the benchmark for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

Bradlaugh Fields in Northampton has retained the award for the fourth year running, following a community effort to increase biodiversity and conservation.

Daventry Country Park

Abington and Delapre parks, also in Northampton, retain their awards for the tenth and eleventh years in a row respectively, in recognition for the hard work of community groups and volunteers to maintain these widely used open spaces.

Daventry Country Park, which has received investment to its visitor facilities in recent years, achieves the award for the 24th time.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “We are really pleased that four of our great parks have retained their Green Flags for 2023/24. The highly coveted national awards recognise the fantastic work of our park rangers, community groups, volunteers, and residents to uphold, maintain and improve our open spaces.

“Green spaces provided a vital asset which benefit the wellbeing of our residents as well as deliver environmental benefits for local wildlife.”