Family slam 'scumbags' who dumped 'three tonnes' of fly-tipped rubbish outside sick OAP's Northampton home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a dying pensioner have slammed “scumbags” who have left “three tonnes” of fly-tipped rubbish outside of his Northampton house.

Paul Moore says yobs have blocked the rear exit of his father’s property in Far Cotton, with a six foot pile of fly-tipped rubbish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old said: “My 82-year-old dad’s on end-of-life care. He’s bed-bound. If we had to get him out of the house via an ambulance, the only way to get him in and out is through the back. And we can’t do that.

The rubbish sits at the back of the property in an alleyway between Abbey Road and Thirlestone Road in Far Cotton

"There must be three tonnes of rubbish. It can’t have all been done in one go. It’s not the first time this has happened. We had the same problem six months ago. It’s ridiculous.”

Paul’s wife Sharon wrote on Facebook: “What scumbags have done this? We are fuming. Numerous of times we have had to clean up from other people.”

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere) said she is “saddened” to see this in her ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor said: “I was very saddened to hear that someone had thought it okay to dump so much rubbish against such a poorly man’s access point. I’m told that some of the fly-tipping was left by local people who knew of the health issues of the poorly homeowner, which makes it all seem worse.

“I get no pleasure out of people getting fined, but how many warnings should we give someone? How can it be okay in anyone’s mind to dump your rubbish on someone else’s property and expect others to clean up after you?”