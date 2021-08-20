Councillor in notorious flood-hit area of Northampton calls for more support to help people buy "expensive" flood defences

A councillor who represents a notorious area affected by flooding in Northampton is calling for more support when it come to buying "expensive" property flood defences.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport, of the Delapre and Briar Hill ward, was at Delapre Community Rooms yesterday (Thursday, August 19) as residents queued up to view flood defence equipment at a mobile trailer.

The equipment was set up in the 'Floodmobile' trailer which is associated with West Northamptonshire Council as part of the government's Ox-Cam Pathfinder Project.

Cllr Davenport believes more funding should be set a side to help homeowners and business owners defend their properties against flooding

Equipment on display include ceramic floor tiles, uPVC doors, waterproof boards for walls, special flooring, and much more.

The project aims to increase the effective uptake and awareness of property flood resilience across the seven local authority areas, according to the council.

Cllr Davenport, who was flooded for the first time in her life three years ago while living in Far Cotton, said she would like to see the same investment into the products as green energy is getting.

The cllr said: "With green initiatives, the government has helped, but when it comes to flood resilience I have never been offered anything.

"It was quite busy [at the trailer]. People were really positive about it, especially in an area like Far Cotton and Delapre. But I don't know if I could afford it.

"Those who came down said if the could afford it they would be really keen.

"I think there should be grants offered and made available for us [to buy the products].

"There's definitely a market for it. People are worried about flooding. I think it is the future. Some people can't even get insured on St Leonard's Road because it's been flooded a lot.

"If the government want to get the economy going, it could get people working in the flood resilience industry as well as green energy."

After a look online, the cllr said a flood defence door costs in the region of £1350 plus VAT, plus fitting, which would "bring the total to around £2000".

Areas in Northampton which are prone to flooding includes Far Cotton and also Billing Aquadrome, with both locations and its residents being victim to major floods in the last two decades.

What is the Government doing to help flood victims in the UK?

Qualitysolicitors.com has outlined what the government is offering for homeowners and business owners if they are hit by flooding.

A qualitysolicitors.com spokesman said: "Help for homeowners - The government is making a £5,000 grant available for all homeowners affected by floods. The grant provides financial support to top up insurance payments in order make the property more able to withstand flooding in the future.

"Help for businesses - The £5,000 grant described above is also available for small to medium sized business.

"The government has also announced a £10 million business support scheme. This is being made available to SMEs that have been flooded and those in areas that have been affected by floods and, as a consequence, are suffering significantly reduced trade. The money will be provided to help fund the costs of immediate clean-up and other costs that will help keep the business trading.

"Affected businesses will be able to claim tax relief for three months as well as an additional three months to pay business taxes owed to HMRC.

"Additional measures include allowing additional time for businesses in affected areas to file their accounts at Companies House."