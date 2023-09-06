Council hunting for culprit who dumped 15 doors on a Northampton street
Fly-tip dumped on a town street is being investigated
A large fly-tip – including 15 doors – is being invesigated by officers at West Northamptonshire Council.
A spokesperson said: “We are investigating this fly-tip including 15 dumped doors in the alley entrance on Marlborough Road in Northampton.
"After speaking with nearby residents, we are aware that they were dumped last Sunday night.“If you have any information that could help us find the culprit, please email [email protected]”