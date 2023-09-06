News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Council hunting for culprit who dumped 15 doors on a Northampton street

Fly-tip dumped on a town street is being investigated
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Marlborough Road, NorthamptonMarlborough Road, Northampton
Marlborough Road, Northampton

A large fly-tip – including 15 doors – is being invesigated by officers at West Northamptonshire Council.

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating this fly-tip including 15 dumped doors in the alley entrance on Marlborough Road in Northampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"After speaking with nearby residents, we are aware that they were dumped last Sunday night.“If you have any information that could help us find the culprit, please email [email protected]

Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilNorthampton