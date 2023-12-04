Council commitment to Clean Air Summit “totally inadequate” say 1000 Voices campaigners

“1000 Voices” Clean Air Campaigners have described West Northamptonshire Council's announcement of a Clean Air Summit as “lamentable and inadequate” following pressure from the group for the Council to prioritise the issue.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“It is evident that our campaign has shown that Northamptonshire residents will not back down on this issue. Once local people know the facts and that the Council have done nothing to improve the situation, they are rightly appalled. We condemn the announcement by WNC to hold a Clean Air & Climate Summit. This shows that they are making a conscious decision to take ‘no action’ while lives are being lost in our town. Yet again, they are deliberately kicking the can down the road.” a statement from the group said.

“Another six months delay would see a further fifty deaths as a result of Northampton’s toxic air. This is totally unacceptable given the Council has already had twenty years within which to take action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1000 Voices staged their latest show of strength with a second large-scale peaceful gathering outside the WNC Full Council meeting on Thursday 30th November, during which Council Leader Jonathan Nunn bowed to pressure in announcing a summit on clean air and climate issues. Protesters could be heard chanting from outside the chambers during the meeting.

1000 Voices is a campaign supported by multiple local campaign groups and organisations.

After the meeting, a spokesperson for 1000 Voices said “It is undeniable that the pressure is on because of our campaign and this proves that community action works. We have held large gatherings at consecutive full council meetings and signups to the campaign have shown that a great number of people are tired of being ignored on this issue. That number is only going to grow until the Council step up and take concerted action - how long do we have to wait?”

“The announcement is in no way a commitment to action and it is lamentable and inadequate for a council to claim concern over the issue only to announce yet another consultation exercise while their constituents are dying. Words on this issue are meaningless, it is action that is required.”

1000 Voices ask local residents to add their name to the campaign and to join them at peaceful gatherings and community building events by signing up on their website at www.umbrellafair.org/1000voices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent reports show the air quality in Northampton to be more than twice that of the World Health Organisation (WHO) limits. Local campaigners are attributing this to “twenty years of inaction” from West Northamptonshire Council who have failed to meet their obligations to reduce air pollution during that time. The UK Government state in their clean air strategy that “Air quality is the largest environmental health risk in the UK. It shortens lives and contributes to chronic illness”.