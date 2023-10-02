Cornerstones of West Northants community join forces to tackle climate change
A spokesperson for UON said the institutions launched Towards a Net-Zero West Northants (TANZ West Northants) channelling funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) into local businesses.
The initiative will see a range of free resources, research, and expert advice opened to charities and businesses of all sizes.
TANZ West Northants will be led by the Sustainability Local Innovation and Partnership Agenda Hub (SLIPAH) at UON, working in partnership with WNC.
Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: "We’re delighted to be working with our partners at University of Northampton to deliver the TANZ project which seeks to provide businesses with the tools they need to become more sustainable.
"By working together, we can all consider our own carbon footprint and the small but vital steps we can make to achieve our shared mission to become Net-Zero by 2045."
The UON says TANZ West Northants will allow participants to:
- contribute collectively to achieving Net-Zero by 2045 and to be at the forefront of sustainability in the county
- have access to resources and expertise to enhance operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive on their journey to Net-Zero
- take part in workshops, training sessions, and webinars that will give them the tools to understand Net-Zero, measure their carbon emissions, and take effective steps towards emission reduction
- receive support for documented emissions monitoring, ensuring that their efforts lead to a quantifiable reduction in carbon emissions
- use an open access carbon calculator to enable them to measure and understand their emissions with precision, making sustainability practices more accessible and effective
- share ideas, experiences, and best practices, fostering a sense of community that is needed to achieve Net-Zero locally
Dr Ebenezer Laryea, is UON’s Associate Professor in International Sustainable Development Law and project lead for TANZ. He said: “The TANZ West Northants project is a testament to our dedication to a greener, more sustainable future.
"With the UKSPF support, and under the auspices of SLIPAH , we invite all businesses, including SMEs and start-ups, and charities to join us in this collective journey towards attaining Net-Zero."
For more information email, [email protected], contact Dr Laryea direct via [email protected], or register to attend a free webinar set to take place at 10am on Tuesday, 24 October.
To register a business or charity for TANZ, and to express and interest in becoming a signatory organisation to the Northampton Sustainability Accord, visit the SLIPAH website.