Community project founder proud to brighten up area at the entrance to Northampton primary school

The founder of a community project is proud to have brightened up an area at the entrance to a Northampton primary school in just a matter of weeks.

The Barry Primary Planter Project is a volunteer-led group, launched with the aim of improving Covington Street at the entrance to Barry Primary School.

Families, neighbours and school staff have worked hard to improve the space, by clearing dead trees, removing old rotten planters, and replacing them with sturdy new ones made in-house.

This was achieved using materials donated by the community and local businesses, and the planters were refilled with soil and compost ready for fresh planting.

Lauren Purser, who is the mother of year five pupil Hazel and is also a governor at Barry Primary School, is the founder of the Barry Primary Planter Project.

Despite Lauren’s role as a governor at the school, this was done in her capacity as a mother, local resident and volunteer gardener, and she was pleased to gain Barry Primary School’s support.

“The idea came about towards the end of the summer term,” Lauren told the Chronicle & Echo. “The planters had been neglected for years and we walked past so much that we stopped seeing it. It’d become too big of a job for the school to sort out.

“Neighbours were commenting about the state of the area and this planted the seed. It dragged the street down and made the school look bad from the entrance.”

After gaining the support of the primary school, Lauren began emailing local businesses to gauge their reception to the community project – and the positive response only encouraged her more.

As the volunteers soon found out that the planters were rotten from the inside out, the project went from simply replacing the plants to a bigger task at hand.

“We did a big community call out for donations and it snowballed,” said Lauren, who was pleased to receive donations of wood, plants, top soil, compost and wood stain.

When asked about what difference she believes this project has already made to the area, Lauren said: “People feel more involved in the street. There’s an issue with anti-social behaviour and the scruffier an area looks, the more it tends to attract that.

“We wanted to set things right and reset, as people are now more inclined to care and it sets the tone. It looks really nice and cared for, and shows what’s possible when a community works together.”

There were between 10 and 15 practical volunteers who made this project possible, as well as 11 kind donors.

“I pulled every string I could,” said Lauren. “I wasn’t afraid of people saying no and if you don’t ask, you don’t get.”

The feedback during and after the completion of the project has been “overwhelmingly positive”, with many stopping to talk to the volunteers and acknowledge their hard work.

The team of volunteers are now working on solutions for ongoing care and maintenance, including watering access to ensure the gardeners can keep the planters looking their best all year round.

As all the school taps are behind security gates and need access, Lauren is exploring the logistics of fitting an external tap that can be locked – so she can coordinate volunteers who do not have connections with the school.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Barry Primary Planter Project can reach out to Lauren Purser on [email protected].

For more information on the Barry Primary Planter Project, visit the community project’s Facebook page here.