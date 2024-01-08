CCTV and dashcam appeal released after huge fly tip dumped in Northampton lane

The council is asking drivers to check their dashcam footage

A CCTV image of a lorry has been released by the council after a huge fly-tip was discovered in Northampton.

Waste, which looks like building materials, was dumped in Duston Mill Lane at 6.33pm on December 22, 2023.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has released an image of the fly tip as well as a CCTV photo of a lorry in the area at the time of the incident.

The fly-tip was dumped in Duston Mill Lane just before Christmas.

WNC posted on X, formerly Twitter: “This large fly-tip in Duston Mill Lane was reported to us recently. CCTV caught a lorry that fly-tipped at 6.33pm on December 22, 2023.

“If you were in the area then, please check your dash cam footage.”

The council asks if anyone has anymore information to email: [email protected].